Actor Sudheer Babu and director Mohanakrishna Indraganti have come together again with the beautiful and unique love story ‘Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali’.

The makers just launched the first single titled ‘Kotha Kotha Gaa’ from the movie.

The song ‘Kotha Kotha Gaa’ is a melodious composition by Vivek Sagar, as he impresses with pleasant, yet peppy beats.

Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry has beautified the romantic chemistry of Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty with his lyrics. The song was crooned enchantingly by Chaitra Ambadipudi and Abhay Jodhpurkar.

Showcasing the magical moments in first love, the visuals featuring Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty are framed beautifully. The on-screen chemistry between the couple stands as the highlight.

Krithi Shetty of ‘Uppena’ and ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ fame will be seen as the leading lady opposite, Sudheer Babu. Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Kalyani Natarajan are the other prominent cast in the film.

B. Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli are producing the movie under Benchmark Studios, in association with Mythri Movie Makers, while Gajulapalle Sudheer Babu presents it.

PG Vinda cranks the camera, while Sahi Suresh is the art director and Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

The shoot of ‘Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali’ was wrapped up and the film is currently in post-production stages. The makers will soon announce the release date.