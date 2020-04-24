First Telugu film heading for direct digital release

Telugu producers are holding talks with OTT platforms after the theatres are shut due to coronavirus. The OTT giants are offering interesting deals to release the films directly on the platforms before their theatrical release. However, most of the producers are eagerly waiting for May 7th for the completion of the lockdown to take the final call. A small film Amrutharamam which was aimed for March 25th release has been put on hold. The makers sold the digital rights of the film recently and it will be streaming on Zee5 from April 29th.

Top production house Suresh Productions acquired the theatrical rights of the film and with the release halted, the film is heading for a digital release. Several other small films will be released on digital platforms soon considering the current situations. The talks for these deals are currently going on. Mega Producer Allu Aravind is said to have inked some deals and they would be announced soon. Tollywood audience will watch several small films on digital platforms very soon.