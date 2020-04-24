An open letter to Mr Jawahar Reddy: Constructive criticism is oxygen for democracy

“It is perfectly okay if you do not appreciate our work, but ensure that you will not criticize our efforts to contain the spread of the virus. There is lot of fake news that is being spread — K S Jawahar Reddy | Special chief Secretary (Health)

On Thursday, Jawahar Reddy walked into the press meet to give an overview of the situation in AP, but it looked he walked into the room with scores to settle with the media. This wasn’t about the dead, the suffering and the people fearful of catching the virus. This was about propaganda that ‘All is well’. And more particularly his profound sense of grievance that the media has been critical of the government’s handling of Covid-19, that the media was unfairly criticizing the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus. “It is perfectly okay if you do not appreciate our work, but ensure that you will not criticize our efforts to contain the spread of the virus. There is lot of fake news that is being spread. The government’s motto is to protect the green, restrict the red,” he said at the press meet.

Here’s the thing, Mr Jawahar Reddy. We live in a democracy and it should be perfectly okay if the criticism is constructive. It is a democratic ideal. It should be perfectly okay if the criticism is factual. Nearly 27 lives lost to Covid-19 and around 1,000 infected – and remember that, in early March, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said there’s “no need to press the panic button”, that “the virus from South Korea is like common cold and fever, that the virus will come and go”.

Let us look at the “criticism” and “fake news”. Jawahar Reddy should explain whether the severity of the pandemic was downplayed by the state government or not? The civic body polls were put off by Ramesh Kumar. Is it fake news that he was removed by the government? The government was more serious about the elections than acknowledging the seriousness of Covid-19. Violence was perpetrated against the opposition leaders before the elections were postponed. Money (ready central relief funds) was distributed by YSRCP leaders saying “Jagan Anna gave the money.”

Is it criticism if questions are raised over underreporting coronavirus infection figures and that the government was not testing enough?

Sir, we are not talking about violence during the elections, sadly it is new normal. Violence at the time of polls should not surprise anyone, violence happened in the past, violence happened yesterday, violence will happen tomorrow. But we are talking about public health, is it not true

that YSRCP ruling was consistently downplaying the severity of the corona virus pandemic?

Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu criticized the brazen display abuse of power by some YSRCP leaders, how the lockdown regulations were made into a mockery. Should the government be not criticized if MLAs of the ruling party endanger the lives of people by violating the lockdown rules? Should the opposition parties and the media not criticize YSRCP MLA Madhusudhan Reddy for taking out tractor rally in Chittoor’s Srikalahasti in what is being seen as a vulgar display of power? The general public is being thrashed by the police for stepping out of their homes. Here’s a MLA who takes out a massive rally as if he was on electioneering tour. The result of his irresponsible and nonchalant attitude: At least 13 government employees and police officers on bandobast duties contracted virus. Till that time not a single corona case was reported in Srikalahasti. Is it wrong to criticize the government’s failure in letting Madhusudhan Reddy go scot free even after endangering lives of people?

Should the opposition and the media not criticize YSRCP MLA Kaveti Sanjeevaiah for taking tractor rally in a huge procession that witnessed a large turnout of party supporters? Should the MLA be not criticized for putting the lives of several people at grave risk? The rally comes at a time when the virus is alarmingly spreading in Nellore which reported 70 cases, at least two deaths were registered.

The state government procures rapid testing kits from South Korea at a cost higher than other states. The Andhra Pradesh government paid Rs 730 plus GST for each kit, while Chhatisgarh bought each kit for Rs 337 + GST. Is it wrong to question the government’s wisdom or the lack of it?

Mr Jawahar Reddy, the daily press briefings have become propaganda sessions of self-congratulation. They should not be campaign rallies to brag about the government’s achievements in containing the dangerous spread of the virus. As a bureaucrat, the corona virus briefings should not serve the party politics. “Fake news” is the news that the government does not agree with, criticism if the agenda does not align with that of the government? Criticism is a healthy sign of democracy and the ruling party should allow the opposition parties, media and the general public (voters) to ask tough questions. The primary role of the opposition parties and media in a functioning democracy is to hold elected leaders and public officials accountable by exposing corruption and policy failures. Constructive criticism is the oxygen for democracy to breathe and survive. Sir, attempts to repeatedly call credible reporting as “fake news” will only undermine the truth, endangers democracy and imperils freedom of press.