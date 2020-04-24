No lockdown for land settlements: Vizag Capital woes

AP Government issued a GO to take back a Rs. 100-Cr worth land from one Lalithesh in Vizag City. The land concerned was already regularised during the previous governments. The process was completed long time back. The land was shown as private land. But now, Jagan Reddy Government says the land rates have gone up by lots of times. Hence, the move to take back the land. The 17,135 sq meters land is located facing the national highway at Marripalem in the proposed Administrative Capital.

Land owner Lalithesh bought this piece of land long time ago. So, transactions also took place duly paying stamp duty. Now, Pulivendula persons Balanarayana Reddy and Lingala Ramalinga Reddy along with some others entered the scene. They began threatening Naresh, to whom Lalithesh gave GPA on the land. CCTV video clippings were also available about their shady activities.

The final twist in all this is that Lalithesh is not an easy pushover. He is a software professional and currently an advisor in the IT team of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Still, the land mafia is making its relentless efforts to snatch the land somehow. One top most person presently camping in Vizag is said to be running all this from behind the scene. In the past, fake documents and threats were used to grab lands. But now, scene has changed. GOs are coming out in support of this.