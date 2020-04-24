NTR brushing up his dubbing skills

NTR Jr is a born actor and his intense performance in several films rated him as one of the best actors of Telugu cinema. For the first time, NTR and Ram Charan are joining hands for RRR and the film releases next year in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. NTR dubbed for Ram Charan’s ‘Bheem for Ramaraju’ video in all the released languages. NTR’s diction in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada received a top class response from film lovers across the country.

With this unexpected break of coronavirus, NTR is busy brushing up his skills in all these languages. NTR may dub for his role in all the languages. As of now, nothing is undecided but Rajamouli will take a call soon. NTR is practicing the accent and the language for the film. His birthday video from RRR is delayed as the work is delayed due to coronavirus. The shoot of RRR starts soon and the film releases next year. Rajamouli will announce the release date soon.