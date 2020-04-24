Allu Aravind mounting pressure of Producers?

Mega Producer Allu Aravind made some sensational comments that the theatres across Telugu states would remain shut for this year and it is quite tough to see decent footfalls in theatres because of the coronavirus scare. His newly launched OTT platform Aha did not have great content and the platform received a lukewarm response. Allu Aravind has been trying hard to utilize the best out of this lockdown time. He has been in talks with several Telugu producers to acquire the digital rights and release them at the earliest on Aha. The talks are on from the past few weeks.

The latest speculations say that Allu Aravind is now mounting pressure on some of the producers to acquire the digital rights. He is in direct talks with various filmmakers to close the deals. Most of the filmmakers are eagerly waiting for the lockdown to be lifted so that their films will get a theatrical release. Allu Aravind is pressurizing these producers as releasing these films on Aha will sure turn a huge boost for the OTT platform at this time.

Most of the producers are now looking for May 7th and some of them may move with Allu Aravind if the lockdown gets extended. Allu Aravind is now in talks with a bunch of producers and he is offering decent deals for them in this crisis time.