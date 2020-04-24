Jagan virtual conference with poor women: Politics above COVID

The Opposition parties have been targeting CM Jaganmohan Reddy for not using technology to create awareness and give confidence to the people on Coronavirus epidemic. YSRCP Ministers are hitting back, saying their Chief Minister is daily conducting review meetings with officials concerned and giving orders for preventive measures. CM is giving strong orders and strict instructions to eradicate virus. Now, Jagan Reddy is all set to use advanced technology to reach out to the people. But the only difference is that he is doing this to create awareness on YSR Sunna Vaddi Pathakam, the zero interest scheme for poor DWCRA women.

The officials have made arrangements for Jagan Reddy’s video conference with the poor women members. The ruling party leaders say that zero interest benefit would be be given to 8.78 lakh DWCRA groups which have 93 lakh women members. Officials have announced that Jagan will press the computer button to inaugurate the scheme and then have a virtual conference with women. They claimed already Rs. 1,400 Cr has been released for this scheme.

On the other hand, Opposition leaders advise CM to use technology more to help people fight against Coronavirus in this difficult time instead of seeking political capital out of this.