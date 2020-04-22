First time in Eenadu history: 20 staff removed under Corona effect

Media baron Ramoji Rao has never removed staff despite many crisis situations. But now, he is also not an exception to the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns and resultant financial implications. No natural calamity and no economic crisis has ever shaken the Eenadu Group since its inception. But, this is something different, something catastrophic. For the first time in its history, Eenadu has overnight removed 20 staff now. This has triggered concerns among the rest of the employees as well. Already, the media organisations all over the country are carrying out salary cuts in order to survive the ill effects of the worldwide crisis.

The 20 staff removed by Eenadu are those working in page making section. They are retired staff who continue working on half pay. Now, there is talk that the management is also looking at trimming desks of different sections. Lots of staff have been recruited recently for special pages. These pages are already stopped under Corona effect. There are fear that the staff concerned may be shown the door anytime now.

Andhra Jyothi is no different. But, it has imposed salary cuts of nearly 20 per cent for those who continue working from home. The company is cutting up to 80 per cent also for those who stay at home and can’t work online.

Observers say if virus threat escalates, media organisations will be among the worst hit in the country.