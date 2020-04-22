Suresh Babu about how he was mistaken as Kamal Haasan

With years of experience, Suresh Babu is one of the most successful Telugu producers and turned out to be a true successor for legendary producer D Ramanaidu. Suresh Babu never wanted to turn a producer during his initial days. Even his father Ramanaidu wanted him to choose a non-filmy career. Suresh Babu tested his luck in the ceramic field after he completed his studies and returned from USA. “My looks resembled the same of Kamal Haasan during our younger days. Even our cars are the same. I used to wave at the fans from my car when they try to stop me that Kamal is here. Even Bharatiraja approached me to act in one of his films, but it was a big no for acting” said Suresh Babu.

Success did not come in a day or two for Suresh Babu. He knew that he had story judging skills and made changes during story discussions. Four years after working for Suresh Productions, Suresh Babu wanted to return to USA. But it was the launch of Venkatesh as an actor which made him wait. “Though Venky had a decent launch, most of his projects during the initial days ended up as flops. Venky got the much-needed break with Bobbili Raja in the year 1990. I too decided to take up production and support Venky’s films after he got the break. I decided to continue production while Venky took up acting” said Suresh Babu.