Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback with Vakeel Saab, a court drama that is the remake of Bollywood film Pink. His fans weren’t excited when the announcement was out. Pink was watched widely by the Tollywood audience and it also was remade in the neighboring language Tamil. The film’s director Sriram Venu and his team made enough changes considering Pawan Kalyan without spoiling the emotional essence of this social drama. Pawan Kalyan also has a family track in the film and a couple of fights that excited his fans.

“Vakeel Saab is Pawan Kalyan’s tribute to women. He has immense respect for women and when we narrated the script, Pawan suggested a couple of changes. All these showed how much he respects women. Vakeel Saab is more emotional and is laced with all the commercial ingredients” said the director. Apart from Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali will be seen in other pivotal roles. Vakeel Saab may release for Dasara if the shoots resume from July. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers.