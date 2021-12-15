Fitment implementation: Is it an indication of early polls?

There is a strong buzz in the AP government employee circles that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy might go in for snap polls early 2023, almost a year ahead of his term. They also see the first signals of early polls in the PRC report submitted by the chief secretary to the chief minister.

The CS committee has recommended a fitment of 14.29 per cent to the government. But, the catch is that this fitment would be implemented from October next year. This means that the government employees would get their enhanced salaries only in November 2022. Sources say that the reason for the delay in implementing the fitment is the dire financial position of the state. However, there are no hopes of reviving the state’s economy even in November 2022.

The employees suspect that in October 2022, the government might dissolve the assembly and announce snap polls ahead of October 2022. The election code, which will come into effect immediately, would not allow the implementation of the fitment. The whole process of implementation would have to wait till the elections are completed. This could happen only in early 2023.

The employees claim that the government has spent indiscriminately on welfare schemes and doles. The borrowings are also happening right left and centre due to which the state’s financial position is in dire straits. The government is delaying the implementation of the fitment only with a view on the early polls, suspect the leaders of the employees’ unions.