Anita Hassanandani Reddy Festive Look
Nabha Natesh Golden Girl Look
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Orry’s Party Dump
Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations
Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics
Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots
Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions
Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown
Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black
Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Politics

Five IPS officers involved in ration rice smuggling, says Minister

Published on July 11, 2024 by

Minister for Civil Supplies, Nadendla Manohar, on Thursday said that five IPS officers are involved in the smuggling of ration rice in the state. He held a review meeting on the price fixation with the retail traders in Vijayawada on the day.

The Minister said that the government would take action against everyone involved in the smuggling of the ration rice. A huge quantity of the ration rice was smuggled in the last five years. The beneficiaries were denied the ration, he alleged.

The Minister said that no one would be left unpunished. The government would soon order an inquiry into the scam. Those involved in the scam would be punished, the Minister said and added that the five IPS officers would also be brought to book.

The Minister said that the government is committed to give essential commodities to the people at cheaper prices. The rice and red gram would be supplied through the rythu bazars across the state, the minister said. He inaugurated a stall in the rythu bazar at APIIC colony in Vijayawada on the day.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan have directed the officials to ensure that the essential commodities are supplied to the people at the lowest prices, the Minister said. He further added that both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister have directed the officials to ensure that the essential commodities are sold through the rythu bazars, the Minister said.

He further said that the government is in touch with the wholesale and retail traders in the state on controlling the prices. The government is in contact with the traders to bring down the prices. The retail traders are selling red gram at Rs 160 a kilo, the minister said.

The government is also planning to supply sugar and other millets through the rythu bazars in the days to come. A decision is taken to supply sugar and millets to the people through rythu bazars, the minister said.

Local MLA Gadde Rammohan and senior officials of the civil supplies department were present during the minister’s meeting.

