Five top singers of the country teaming up for RRR First Single

RRR happens to be the most awaited film of the nation. The makers clarified that the film will release on October 13th without fail. The makers today announced the details of the first single and the song is sung by five top singers of the country. The song will be unveiled on August 1st on the occasion of Friendship Day. MM Keeravani composed the number and Hemachandra, Anirudh, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas and Yazin Nizar sang the number in five languages of the film’s release. Two top music labels T Series and Lahari Music acquired the music rights of RRR (all languages) for a whopping price of Rs 25 crores.

The shoot of RRR is in the final stages and NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran will be seen in powerful roles in this periodic drama. The entire shoot of RRR is expected to be completed by the mid of August. DVV Entertainment are the producers and the deals for the film are closed in advance. Rajamouli is also focused on the post-production work of RRR along with the shoot. Ram Charan and NTR will be seen playing freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively.