Mimi Movie Review: Clever and Humorous

Three days before the film is yet to stream on Netflix, Bollywood movie Mimi got leaked over the internet. With nothing much to do, the makers released the film on Netflix. The trailer caught everyone’s attention as Mimi discusses a new and funnier side of surrogacy. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and the film features Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Akash Solanki, Evelyn Edwards, Aidan Whytock in the lead roles. Maddock Films and Jio Studios jointly produced this interesting attempt. Here is the film’s review:

Story:

Mimi is the story of a young girl Mimi Singh Rathore (Kriti Sanon) who resides in a Rajasthani village. She dreams of turning a dancer and actress. To earn her living, Mimi does dance shows and it is during this time, a foreign couple Summer (Evelyn Edwards) and John (Aidan Whytock) spots her. The foreign couple spends a year in India and is on a hunt for a surrogate mother as Summer cannot conceive. A cab driver Bhanu Pratap (Pankaj Tripathi) mediates the issue and convinces Mimi. They promise her Rs 20 lakhs and she gets convinced but on one condition.

She decides to hide her pregnancy from her parents. When all is well, the foreign couple takes a U-Turn (reason not revealed here) and wants Mimi to get aborted. The rest of the film is all about the emotional journey, the struggles and challenges she faces before she delivers a child. Watch Mimi to know about the rest.

Analysis:

Mimi is a film that is sensible, entertaining, emotional and hard-hitting. When you get all the ingredients in the right amounts, the film would be a roller coaster ride for the audience for sure. The first 20 minutes is taken to set the premises and introduce the characters. The rest of the film is flawless and unstoppable. Mimi is probably the best Hindi film that headed for a direct digital release in the recent times. Sensible entertainment with humor always impresses the audience big time and Mimi is one such attempt. Kriti Sanon delivers her best performance till date and this film would be a game-changer for the actress. Dealing with a film based on surrogacy, the director handles the film with utmost care and induced enough dose of entertainment throughout. The emotional episodes take the film to the next level.

The other best thing that happened for Mimi is the casting. From Kriti Sanon to Pankaj Tripathi and others, everyone was fit well in their roles and they did them with perfection. The first half of the film is light-hearted and the second half is quite emotional. The crisp runtime and the technical aspects are the other assets for Mimi. AR Rahman’s magical score works well especially for the emotional part of Mimi. Bollywood made a bunch of films on surrogacy and this one is the best attempt. Pankaj Tripathi shines as always and he takes the film to the next level. Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak as surprised parents of Mimi have done an outstanding job. The production values are good and the film’s director Laxman Utekar does a splendid job.

Verdict:

Mimi is the best work of Kriti Sanon till date and the film strikes hard to impress everyone. A perfect blend of sensible humor and heart-touching emotions. Must watch.