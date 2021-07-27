Ishq Trailer: Gripping And Interesting!

Teja Sajja’s Ishq – Not A Love Story is the first release from the Telugu film industry after the COVID Second Wave. The movie releases on the 30th of this month and the team have released their theatrical trailer.

The trailer has two different tracks. In one of the tracks, Teja and Priya Varrier are passionately in love and they land up in a life-changing incident all because of a man.

The other track is all about how Teja enters that man’s house and life to save himself and to teach him a lesson. The intense portions in the car and in the villain’s house seem to be the crux of the story and also, is the USP of the trailer.

The trailer seems to be effective and is able to pique the interest of the audience. It looks like will engage the audience with the narration and the emotions.

SS Raju directs the film which is produced by Megaa Super Good films. Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the music.