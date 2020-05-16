FM untangles regulations in mining, defence sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday gave massive reform boost to mining, defence, civil aviation and power distribution sectors under the government’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for the ‘Self-reliant India Movement’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

Besides, viability gap funding has been provided for the creation of social infrastructure like hospitals, while PPP model has been proposed for the country’s space programme.

The government also decided to establish research atomic reactor in PPP mode for the production of medical isotopes to provide affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases.

The minister detailed reforms for eight key sectors which will be supported and promoted via structural reforms.