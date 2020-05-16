AP MPs not raising problems of AP families stranded in Gulf: Senani

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has asked Jana Sainiks to take on and expose the people’s elected representatives who are helping people who are hit by Coronavirus epidemic. He held a teleconference with party leaders in Kadapa district. He raised and discussed the serious problem of many families got stuck up in virus restrictions in the Gulf countries. The problems of workers were indescribable there.

Senani asked why the MPs were not at all talking about the hardships of stranded AP people in the UAE countries. There are many families from Kadapa district doing jobs in the Emirate countries. In this backdrop, Pawan Kalyan made a special appeal to his party activists to bring pressure on the elected representatives.

Senani also lauded the efforts of Jana Sainiks in timely responding and extending required help to the people suffering on account of COVID lockdowns and restrictions.