Vijay’s Master aims Diwali Release

Tamil actor Vijay is on the top with back to back hits. He dethroned several top veteran actors with the box-office numbers and his unbeatable craze. His next film Master was planned for a summer release. The film is also aimed for a decent release across the Telugu states. With the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Master are not ready to release the film anytime soon.

As per the ongoing discussions, the film may hit the screens during Diwali this year. An official announcement will be made after the final discussions would be held soon after the lockdown. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed this action thriller and Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying the role of the lead antagonist in Master which is carrying huge expectations.