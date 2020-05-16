Lokesh open letter to CM for buying farmers crops in villages

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday demanded that the YSR Congress Party Government initiate village-level procurement of crops in order to rescue farmers from losses and debts due to very low prices in open market.

He deplored that the Government has not bothered to open enough purchase centres to buy farmers’ crops to ensure remunerative prices for them to overcome losses in Coronavirus epidemic time. Only 10 per cent of the total harvested crops was bought by the Government in Andhra Pradesh so far while Telangana ensured good prices for most crops there.

In an open letter addressed to CM Jaganmohan Reddy here, Mr. Lokesh said that Telangana Government bought Rs. 5,000 Cr worth crops already while AP regime was still claiming to have spent Rs. 1,000 Cr. But, in the ground level, even these comparatively low figures were not matching with the actual purchases made from the farmers in AP. This was enough to say why AP farmers were pushed into an unforeseen crisis.

The former Minister said that AP farmers produced 55 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains in rabi season while the Government had not even bought 5 lakh metric tonnes. Whereas, Telangana Government has bought over 22 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains was bought in their state. AP farmers were not getting proper prices for paddy, groundnut, turmeric, tobacco, maize, jowar, redgram and chickpea. There are only a few purchase centres. Horticulture and vegetable growers suffered severe losses.

Mr. Lokesh accused the YSR Congress Party leaders of donning the roles of middlemen to loot farmers’ money by committing irregularities at the purchase centres. As a result, very low prices were pushing farmers into debts. Maize farmers are now getting just Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,400 per quintal as against Rs. 2,000 last year. Lemons are fetching just Rs. 10 to Rs. 12 per kg this year as against Rs. 60 to Rs. 70 last year. A basket of sapota is sold at just Rs. 500 this season while it fetched Rs. 1,500 last year. Banana farmers got Rs. 300 to Rs. 500 per bunch last year but this year, they are not even getting Rs. 100.

Stating that CM Jagan totally neglected purchase of crops at a crucial time, Mr. Lokesh said that Government’s indifference has caused distress sale among farmers. Obviously, the Government is showing keen interest in selling liquor but not buying farmers crops to save agriculture. YSRCP should at least now wake up and start buying farmers crops at village level. There are over 20 to 25 staff in village secretariat including volunteers, which is enough to procure crops at micro level.

Mr. Lokesh asked whether it was not correct that CM Jagan Reddy has betrayed farmers by promising lots of things to them prior to the elections but totally ignored the same after coming to power. The Government has turned totally blind to the problems of farmers of all crops when they are passing through a difficult Coronavirus period.