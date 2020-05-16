Samantha to join hands with top production house?

Samantha Akkineni is yet to announce her next project officially and there are several speculations about her next film. The actress worked with top production house Mythri Movie Makers for films like Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam. The top production house acquired the dates of the actress some time ago. Three scripts considering Samantha are being prepared currently and they would revolve around the lead actress.

Samantha is expected to take a call after hearing to the scripts. The project may start rolling next year if Samantha gives her nod for one of the scripts. The actress recently gave her nod for one more women-centric film that will be produced Sony Pictures. Mythri is extremely confident in working with Samantha for a film very soon. More details awaited.