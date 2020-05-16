Corona effect: Suspended dalit doctor mentally affected, caught by police

A few weeks ago, the Jaganmohan Reddy Government suspended Dr Sudhakar at Narsipatnam government hospital for allegedly criticising State government on lack of proper supply of Personal Protection Equipment for doctors in Coronavirus treatment. Now, the dalit doctor was shown on TV in a half naked state and hands tied from behind and dragged and pushed into an autorickshaw. Reports say that Dr Sudhakar has been mentally anguished ever since his unexpected suspension. His friends say Dr Sudhakar has it to his heart. Whatever, today, the police were seen on visuals roughly handling the doctor without any respect for the profession.

On the other hand, Dr Sudhakar was speaking unclearly and fearing murder attempts on him. He is vaguely talking about how he reacted to the virus situation and how he suggested to PM Modi on twitter for taking preventive steps.

Meanwhile, TDP held CM Jaganmohan Reddy for the dalit doctor going into depression and going insane.