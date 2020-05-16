CM morally responsible for attack on dalit doctor, says Chandrababu

AP Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy take responsibility for the inhuman treatment meted out to dalit doctor Dr Sudhakar in the streets of Visakhapatnam.

The TDP chief condemned the attack on the doctor and demanded that cases under the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act be filed against the guilty persons. He also wanted immediate arrest of the persons who harassed and made threatening phone calls to the dalit doctor.

Mr Naidu stressed the need for providing quality medical treatment to Dr Sudhakar without subjecting him to further harassment. “Seeing this attack on dalit doctor, society is lowering its head in shame. Tying hands and beating with lathis is condemnable. This is an attack on dalit community and on doctors fraternity.”

Mr Naidu asked whether the YSRCP Government has decided to silence all questioning voices and make a mockery of the Constitution in a fascist manner. Is there no place for the rule of law in Andhra Pradesh?

The TDP Chief said that CM Jagan has targetted and suspended Dr Sudhakar only to cover up his Government failures in controlling the virus cases. A detailed probe should be launched into the attacks and harassment of dalit doctor. Dr Sudhakar’s phone call lists should be checked to find out who harassed him.