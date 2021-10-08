Former PM Narasimha Rao’s portrait unveiled in Telangana Assembly

Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s portrait was unveiled in the Telangana Assembly on Friday.

The portrait was unveiled by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and other leaders.

The portrait has been installed as part of the birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister organised by the Telangana government.

Legislative Council’s protem Chairman Bhoopal Reddy, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and P.V. Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebration Committee Chairman K. Keshava Rao were also present.

Narasimha Rao’s daughter and Legislative Council member Vani Devi and other family members of the former Prime Minister attended the event.

The year-long birth centenary celebrations ended on June 28. The same day a bronze statue of the late leader was installed on Necklace Road, which has been renamed as PV Marg.

It is one of the seven bronze statues of Rao planned to be installed as part of centenary celebrations.

The Telangana government has already requested the Centre to install a statue and a portrait of Narasimha Rao in Parliament and also rename Hyderabad Central University as Narasimha Rao Central University.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) organised the celebrations to recognize the services rendered by Narasimha Rao, who hailed from Telangana.

Narasimha Rao was born on June 28, 1921 in Vangara village in Karimnagar district of Telangana. He served as the Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996.

India’s first and only Telugu Prime Minister so far, he also had the distinction of being the first Prime Minister outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to complete a full five-year term.