Foundation stone was laid on Thursday for re-construction of two mosques in Telangana’s new state secretariat premises, five months after they were razed during demolition of the old secretariat buildings.

Head of leading Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia, Mufti Khaleel Ahmed laid the foundation stone for the two mosques in the presence of home minister Mahmood Ali, state Waqf board chairman Mohammed Saleem, AIMIM leader in state Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi, TRS legislators Amer Shakeel and Farooq Hussain and some selected invitees.

The ceremony was kept simple and the general public was not allowed to participate in view of the ongoing construction of new secretariat complex.

The state government allotted 1,500 yards for the two mosques, which will be built at a cost of Rs 2.9 crore. The home minister said the government will fulfill its promises and two mosques would be among the most beautiful mosques in the country.

Two mosques and a temple were razed during the demolition of old secretariat buildings located near Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had expressed his regret over the incident. He had claimed that the places of worship were damaged due to the fall of the debris on them.

The chief minister had promised to rebuild the place of worship on more spacious sites and at the government’s cost.

On September 5, the chief minister announced that the government will rebuild mosques and a temple along with a church in the new secretariat complex.

He made the announcement after delegations of Muslim and Christian leaders called on him separately. Christian leaders had informed the chief minister that church services used to be held in the old secretariat.

Rao assured the delegations that he will lay the foundation stone for all three places of worship on the same day in true spirit of communal harmony for which Telangana is known and will ensure their speedy completion.

Leaders of various Muslim organisations have been expressing concern over the delay in construction of mosques and on several occasions urged the state government to start the work without further day.

The chief minister is likely to lay the foundation stone for the temple and the church at a later date.