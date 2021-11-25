MLC polls : Is TRS victory in 6 seats unanimous or forceful?

The ruling TRS in Telangana has won 6 MLC seats unanimously so far in the MLC elections being held for 12 MLC seats under local bodies quota.

The polling is scheduled to be held on December 10.

But the TRS has already bagged six MLC seats unanimously.

Three TRS candidates, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Patnam Mahender Reddy and Shambipur Raju elected unanimously on Wednesday.

Three more TRS candidates Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, K.Narayan Reddy and K.Damodar Reddy were elected unanimously on Thursday.

All the six candidates were elected unanimously after independent candidates have withdrawn their nominations.

Congress is contesting for only two seats and BJP none.

But TRS is facing independents in all the 12 seats.

The TRS ministers and MLAs are reportedly bringing pressure on independents to withdraw their nominations to make TRS candidates election unanimous.

They are reportedly offering a decent ‘cash gift’ in lakhs of rupees to withdraw their nominations.

Those who are refusing to withdraw nominations are being threatened of police cases.

Police cases are being lodged against independent candidates of forging signatures of elected representatives of local bodies on their nomination forms.

Fearing police cases and harassment by TRS leaders, the independents are accepting cash offers made by TRS leaders and withdrawing nominations.

The last date to withdraw nominations ends on November 26 and TRS leaders are trying to make a few more seats unanimous in favour of TRS.