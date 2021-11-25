Ra Ra Linga lyrical video from Skylab is full of nativity

By
Telugu360
-
0

Even as Skylab is gearing up to hit the screens on December 4, its makers have released the Ra Ra Linga lyrical video. The folkish song aptly serves the purpose of raising expectations on the movie.

Running for 4.27 minutes, the video presents the lead characters of the movie in an interesting manner. There are some impressive scenes too. On the music front, the tune is catchy and the song is full of nativity.

The film features Nithya Menen as Gauri, a zamindar daughter-turned-journalist who is waiting for her big story. Then there are Satyadev as Anand and Rahul Ramakrishna as Subedar Rama Rao.

How the lives of these three different individuals join at a point- in the form of an alert that Skylab would fall on earth- is the idea behind the story. The trailer is a fun-filled one and raises expectations on the movie.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here