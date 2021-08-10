Four big-ticket films heading for a Digital Release this weekend

The Independence Day weekend is all set to offer a perfect treat for the audience through various digital releases. Four big Indian films are heading for release on various platforms. Two Bollywood movies Bhuj: The Pride of India and Shershaah are hitting the screens this weekend. Tamil film Netrikan and Malayalam movie Kuruthi will release this weekend. Here are the updates about the projects:

Bhuj: The Pride of India: Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a historical film set in 1970s during the India-Pakistan war. Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha and Pranitha Subash are the lead actors in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film will stream on August 13th on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Shershaah: Shershaah is one more periodic drama set in the pre-independence backdrop. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the lead actors in the film that is directed by Vishnuvardhan. Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment are the producers. Shershaah streams on Amazon Prime from August 12th.

Netrikann: South Indian top actress Nayanthara is playing the lead role in Netrikann and she plays the role of a blind girl who unfolds a murder mystery. Milind Rau directed the movie and Vignesh Shivan is the producer. The film streams from August 13th on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kuruthi: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set with one more digital release with Kuruthi. The film is a political thriller that is directed by Manu Warrier. Prithviraj himself produced the film and Kuruthi streams on Amazon Prime from August 11th.