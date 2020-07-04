Four Malayalam remakes gearing up for Tollywood audience

With the arrival of digital platforms, exploring the content of neighboring languages and countries turned easy. If the film is a hit in the neighboring language, several filmmakers are competing to acquire the remake rights and remake it in their language. Tollywood filmmakers are quite interested in Malayalam remakes during this season. Though it surprised many, Megastar Chiranjeevi decided to remake Lucifer which was dubbed into Telugu and the film even had a theatrical release.

Sujeeth will direct the remake which will start rolling soon. Sithara Entertainments acquired the remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum sometime ago and they recently bagged the remake rights of Kappela. There is huge competition for one more critically acclaimed movie Driving License. All these projects will roll next year and will release soon. The pre-production work of some of the projects started recently.