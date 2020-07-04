Retain Amaravati as Executive Capital: YCP MP to Jagan

YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju demanded that his party Government should reconsider and change its decision to trifurcate the Capital of Andhra Pradesh. If the trifurcation is inevitable, the Government should retain Amaravati as Executive Capital city. It is necessary since 80 per cent of Capital construction works are completed at Amaravati and there is all infrastructure already available to run the Government from here.

RRR said that though he was YCP MP, he was expressing his opinion against 3 Capitals plan just because it was a decision taken by the Government but no the YCP as a party. Moreover, there was no 3 Capitals promise in the YCP manifesto. As such, MP Raju says that he has not violated the party decisions in any respects with regard to his latest comments on Amaravati.

Raghu Rama Raju lauded the commitment and determination of the farmers, farm workers and women who were agitating for the past 200 days. Amaravati and Vijayawada region were central located having many natural advantages and located on the Krishna river. Hence, Amaravati would serve as the best Capital city. The Government should retain Amaravati as Executive Capital and use its key infrastructure already available.