Home > Movie News

Fresh Rumors on Prabhas’ Wedding

Published on March 27, 2025 by swathy

Fresh Rumors on Prabhas’ Wedding

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is the most eligible bachelor of Indian cinema. Rumors are quite often and common about his wedding. The top actor slammed them several times on public platforms and interviews. His family has been on a hunt for the right girl but his wedding has been getting delayed. There aren’t many rumors in the recent months but today a speculation started through a national media portal has published news that Prabhas will soon get married to a Hyderabad-based businessman’s daughter.

Soon, his team slammed them as rumors explaining that nothing of such sort is happening. Prabhas is occupied with back-to-back films and he is juggling between the sets of these films. He is shooting for Maruthi’s Raja Saab and the film is in the final stages of shoot. He also has been shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji that will release next year. In the second half of this year, Prabhas will commence the shoot of Spirit and he has Salaar 2 and Kalki 2 lined up.

