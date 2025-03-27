Telangana Assembly passes Resolution against ‘Delimitation’

Telangana Assembly passed Resolution against Delimitation exercise proposed by Centre on Thursday. However the Resolution stressed on taking up delimitation of Assembly constituenices in the state, as promised in Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

“While states which did not control population are being benefitted, states which have controlled population are being punished. Taking up Delimitation on the basis of population should be opposed. Even former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee opposed Delimitation on the basis of population,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy speaking in the Assembly on Thursday.

“While south Indian states have 24 percent representation in Parliament, contributing 36 percent of tax revenue to Centre. Already south Indian states have been contributing more to the Union Govt than they are receiving. If Delimitation is taken up on population basis, then south will be severaly hurt,” further said CM Revanth Reddy.

“If Delimitation is taken up on the basis of population, south Indian states representation in Parliament will further go down to 19 percent from existing 24 percent. Delimitation on the basis of population was postponed for 25 years in 1971 through Constitutional Amendment,” stressed Telangana CM, opposing Centre’s Delimitation efforts.

While Telangana Assembly passed resolution against Delimitation of Parliament Constituencies, demanded to take up delimitation exercise of Assembly constituenices.

Though Centre promised to take up delimitation of Assembly constituenices in AP Reorganization Act, no efforts were made in that direction. If Delimitation of Assembly seats is taken up, then the number constituenices in Telangana Assembly will increase from 119 to 153.