Home > Movie News

All Hurdles cleared for Veera Dheera Sooran

Published on March 27, 2025 by swathy

Telangana Assembly passes Resolution against ‘Delimitation’
Salman Khan responds about Death Threats
NTR was amazed by the impact of RRR in Japan, where a fan even learned Telugu
Chandrababu Visits Polavaram Project, Reviews Progress

All Hurdles cleared for Veera Dheera Sooran

Chiyaan Vikram has been struggling for success. He came up with a promising film titled Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 and the film was due for release today. But unfortunately, the release of the film came to a halt due to the financial hurdles that surrounded the film. The Delhi High Court has initially postponed the film’s release for four weeks and this left Vikram’s fans in deep shock. But the hurdles have been cleared now and the film is expected to release this evening. The makers have cleared all the dues and the Tamil distributor clarified that the digital players are issuing the licenses for the film.

SU Arun Kumar, the film’s director apologized to the audience about the delay in the release of Veera Dheera Sooran. He issued a heartful apology for the fans who have been waiting for the film’s release since morning. He expressed his confidence that the film will be screened in the evening. Veera Dheera Sooran has Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan playing the lead roles and the film is a mass entertainer produced by HR Pictures are the producers.

Salman Khan responds about Death Threats
NTR was amazed by the impact of RRR in Japan, where a fan even learned Telugu

Salman Khan responds about Death Threats
NTR was amazed by the impact of RRR in Japan, where a fan even learned Telugu
Chandrababu Visits Polavaram Project, Reviews Progress

Chandrababu Visits Polavaram Project, Reviews Progress
Lulu Mall Finally Coming to Vizag!

