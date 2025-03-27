x
Salman Khan responds about Death Threats

Published on March 27, 2025 by swathy

Salman Khan responds about Death Threats

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been facing death threats from the past few months and the security has been beefed up. The actor is aggressively promoting his upcoming movie Sikandar. For the first time, Salman Khan responded about the threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He said that he believes in God and he will live for the life that is written for him. Bullet proof panels are equipped across the balconies of his residence. “God and Allah are watching all the things. My life span depends on my fate and I will live as long as what is written to me. Sometimes I have to walk with so many people that it becomes a problem” told Salman Khan.

Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss is releasing on Sunday on the occasion of Eid. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer. In a series of pictures, Salman was spotted wearing a Jacob & Co Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2 watch which costs Rs 34 lakhs. The pictures are going viral all over now. Salman Khan has lined up two new films and they will be announced soon.

Next All Hurdles cleared for Veera Dheera Sooran Previous NTR was amazed by the impact of RRR in Japan, where a fan even learned Telugu
