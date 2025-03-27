NTR was amazed by the impact of RRR in Japan, where a fan even learned Telugu

Man of Masses NTR, who is currently in Japan to promote Devara, witnessed the power of cinema. From day 1 to now, NTR has been showered with overwhelming love from Japanese fans and audiences.

Sharing how special the Japan visit is to him, NTR posted a video where a Japanese fan shares that she learned Telugu after watching the global sensation RRR starring NTR and Ram Charan, directed by SS Rajamouli.

NTR was so moved after learning about this memorable moment. As an Indian cinema lover, NTR shared this special moment with fans by writing, “My visits to Japan always give me beautiful memories but this one hit differently. Hearing a Japanese fan tell me she learned Telugu after watching RRR truly moved me.”

He added, “Being a lover of cinema and languages, the power of cinema to be a bridge across cultures and encouraging a fan to learn a language is something I will never forget. One more reason to celebrate Indian Cinema as it travels the world.”