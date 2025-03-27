x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTR was amazed by the impact of RRR in Japan, where a fan even learned Telugu

Published on March 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
All Hurdles cleared for Veera Dheera Sooran
image
Salman Khan responds about Death Threats
image
NTR was amazed by the impact of RRR in Japan, where a fan even learned Telugu
image
Chandrababu Visits Polavaram Project, Reviews Progress
image
Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran gets a Huge Shock

NTR was amazed by the impact of RRR in Japan, where a fan even learned Telugu

Man of Masses NTR, who is currently in Japan to promote Devara, witnessed the power of cinema. From day 1 to now, NTR has been showered with overwhelming love from Japanese fans and audiences.

Sharing how special the Japan visit is to him, NTR posted a video where a Japanese fan shares that she learned Telugu after watching the global sensation RRR starring NTR and Ram Charan, directed by SS Rajamouli.

NTR was so moved after learning about this memorable moment. As an Indian cinema lover, NTR shared this special moment with fans by writing, “My visits to Japan always give me beautiful memories but this one hit differently. Hearing a Japanese fan tell me she learned Telugu after watching RRR truly moved me.”

He added, “Being a lover of cinema and languages, the power of cinema to be a bridge across cultures and encouraging a fan to learn a language is something I will never forget. One more reason to celebrate Indian Cinema as it travels the world.”

Next Salman Khan responds about Death Threats Previous Chandrababu Visits Polavaram Project, Reviews Progress
else

TRENDING

image
All Hurdles cleared for Veera Dheera Sooran
image
Salman Khan responds about Death Threats
image
NTR was amazed by the impact of RRR in Japan, where a fan even learned Telugu

Latest

image
All Hurdles cleared for Veera Dheera Sooran
image
Salman Khan responds about Death Threats
image
NTR was amazed by the impact of RRR in Japan, where a fan even learned Telugu
image
Chandrababu Visits Polavaram Project, Reviews Progress
image
Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran gets a Huge Shock

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Visits Polavaram Project, Reviews Progress
image
Lulu Mall Finally Coming to Vizag!
image
How Can Officials Turn a Blind Eye to Illegal Constructions?

Related Articles

Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions Nabha Natesh Slays In Style Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills MAD Square Team Press Meet Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit