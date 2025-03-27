Chandrababu Visits Polavaram Project, Reviews Progress

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the Polavaram project site today to inspect the ongoing construction work. Before landing, he took an aerial survey to get a complete view of the massive irrigation project. Officials showed him the progress on the crucial diaphragm wall, which is being rebuilt after suffering damage during the previous government’s term.

The spillway, designed to handle heavy floods, was also inspected. Engineers explained that completing the diaphragm wall is necessary before work on the main dam can move forward. So far, about 158 meters of the 1,396-meter-long wall have been constructed.

During his visit, the CM met with families displaced by the project. Many shared their struggles, as they had been waiting years for proper compensation and rehabilitation. The current government has already released ₹828 crore to affected families, fulfilling a promise that the previous administration had ignored.

Plans are underway to build 49 new rehabilitation colonies by September 2025 for over 17,000 displaced families. The CM assured them that their concerns would be addressed and that the project would be completed without further delays.

The Polavaram project is crucial for supplying water to farms and industries across Andhra Pradesh. The government aims to finish major construction by December 2027, bringing long-awaited benefits to the region.