Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran gets a Huge Shock

Chiyaan Vikram’s latest offering Veera Dheera Sooran is slated for release today but the film’s release was stalled because of the financial hurdles involved. B4U has approached the Delhi High Court and the court stalled the release and the hearing was scheduled for 10.30 AM today. The Delhi High Court today extended the stay on the film’s release for four more weeks and the film will not release anytime soon. Vikram along with SJ Suryah and director SU Arun Kumar have decided to pay the dues from their pockets. Veera Dheera Sooran could not close the non-theatrical deals and B4U, which financed the film, approached the court.

The court now left the team in shock after extending the stay on the film’s release. Vikram and his team are trying hard to bail out the film. The early morning and the noon shows for Veera Dheera Sooran are canceled. Veera Dheera Sooran is carrying good expectations. HR Pictures are the producers and GV Prakash Kumar scored the music for this mass entertainer.