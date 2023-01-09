G2 1st Look: Sesh Appears Intense As Spy

Advertisement

Recently, hero Adivi Sesh announced the sequel to his spy thriller Goodachari. Titled G2, the sequel will be directed by debutant Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, who was the editor for Sesh’s previous film Major. The movie has been launched today with a special ‘pre-vision’ video that also shows his first look.

Adivi Sesh appears intense as Spy (Goodhachari) in the first look poster, though his get-up is very modish. The poster sees him falling from a building and during the course, he aims his gun at someone. The pre-vision shows the last visuals of Goodhachari and how the protagonist comes all the way from India to the Alps Mountains.

Adivi Sesh also penned the story for G2. This movie will be made on a high budget. People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India Pvt Ltd will jointly be bankrolling the project.

The Pan India film will go on sets soon.