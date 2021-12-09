Gamanam is an Emotional Tale of Three Stories

Director Sujana Rao comes up with a different attempt Gamanam. The film narrates three different stories of people who come from different backgrounds. Gamanam trailer hints that the film is a hard-hitting emotional tale with a realistic narration. Shriya Saran, Nithya Menen, Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar and Suhas played the lead roles in Gamanam. Top writer Sai Madhav Burra worked on the dialogue version of the film. A grand pre-release event was held last night and all the guests wished the film a grand success.

Sharwanand and Deva Katta attended the pre-release event and lauded the sincere attempt of the team. Shriya Saran who is making her Tollywood comeback after a while says that Gamanam will make her family proud. She plays a deaf woman in the film and the role was challenging told the actress. Top cinematographer VS Gnansekhar co-produced the film and Ilayaraja composed the music. Gamanam is hitting the screens tomorrow and the film is carrying decent expectations.