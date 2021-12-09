Is MP Magunta quitting YSRCP to join TDP?

Speculations are rife in YSRCP circles that YSRCP MP from Ongole constituency Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy is planning to quit YSRCP soon and join TDP.

‘Group politics’ in YSRCP in Prakasam district are cited as reasons for Magunta planning to quit YSRCP.

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s close relatives and top leaders in YSRCP from Prakasam district, namely minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy are reportedly creating troubles for Magunta in Ongole and forcing him to quit YSRCP.

While Balineni wants his son to establish as a strong leader in Ongole, Subba Reddy also wants to increase his hold on his native district Prakasam.

Both these leaders want Magunta to quit YSRCP to achieve their goals.

They reportedly sidelined Magunta in the party in Prakasam district and humiliating him.

Magunta is reportedly very upset at party leadership ignoring him and he is also not being invited to participate even in development programmes launched in his constituency.

Magunta was three time MP from Congress in 1998, 2004 and 2009.

After bifurcation of AP in 2014, he quit Congress and joined TDP.

Though he lost 2014 Lok Sabha polls, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu nominated him as MLC.

However, he quit TDP and joined YSRCP just before 2019 general elections and won Ongole Lok Sabha seat.

Magunta wants to join TDP again where he got respect.