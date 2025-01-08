x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Game Changer gets Ticket Hike in Telangana

Published on January 8, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Tragic Stampede in Tirupati: 6 Dead During Free Darshan Token Distribution
image
Game Changer gets Ticket Hike in Telangana
image
Fanboy Chandrababu’s sixers win PM Modi’s heart
image
Formula-E Case and KTR: A classic case of Political Vendetta!?
image
BSS12 Haindava Title Glimpse: Thrilling & Adventurous

Game Changer gets Ticket Hike in Telangana

There is a lot of confusion about the ticket prices and hikes, excessive shows for the upcoming Sankranthi biggies in Telangana after a series of incidents that took place post release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy made a strong statement that it is not possible to give price hikes and permissions for extra shows in the future. But, the government of Telangana has issued a GO for Game Changer. The prices for the 1 AM shows are rejected. But the government has granted permission to screen six shows on January 10th starting from 4 AM. The price hike is Rs 150 in multiplexes and Rs 100 in single screens.

From January 11th, there will be five shows with a Rs 100 price hike for multiplexes and Rs 50 for single screens. The permission is granted from January 11th to 19th. Game Changer is directed by Shankar and it has Ram Charan in the lead role. The film hits the screens on January 10th.

Next Tragic Stampede in Tirupati: 6 Dead During Free Darshan Token Distribution Previous Fanboy Chandrababu’s sixers win PM Modi’s heart
else

TRENDING

image
Game Changer gets Ticket Hike in Telangana
image
BSS12 Haindava Title Glimpse: Thrilling & Adventurous
image
Shashtipoorthi Glimpse: Rajendra Prasad, Archana headline this traditional family drama

Latest

image
Tragic Stampede in Tirupati: 6 Dead During Free Darshan Token Distribution
image
Game Changer gets Ticket Hike in Telangana
image
Fanboy Chandrababu’s sixers win PM Modi’s heart
image
Formula-E Case and KTR: A classic case of Political Vendetta!?
image
BSS12 Haindava Title Glimpse: Thrilling & Adventurous

Most Read

image
Tragic Stampede in Tirupati: 6 Dead During Free Darshan Token Distribution
image
Fanboy Chandrababu’s sixers win PM Modi’s heart
image
Formula-E Case and KTR: A classic case of Political Vendetta!?

Related Articles

Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions Alaya F Perfect Back Poses Anjali In Game Changer Promotions