Ganta attends TDP meeting, first time after 2019 polls

Vizag North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has a reputation for always choosing the party in power. After the 2019 polls, Ganta distanced himself from the TDP and maintained a very low profile since then. Later, there were reports that he might join the YCP or the BJP but that did not materialise.

As the agitation against the Visakha Steel privatisation was rising, Ganta has sent his resignation to the Assembly in the Speaker’s format. What remains is just for the YCP regime to accept his resignation. Ganta has even announced that he would not even contest the bypoll just as a token of his solidarity for the agitation.

Now, another interesting development took place that has created political ripples in the State. Ganta Srinivasa Rao personally attended the TDP review meeting held by Atchannaidu in Vizag today. This is the first time that Ganta attended such an internal party meeting since 2019. The meeting discussed the deteriorating health condition of TDP Vizag Parliament President Palla Srinivasa Rao who was on indefinite hunger strike against the steel plant privatisation.

By doing so, Ganta seems to have taken a calculated risk of losing any chance to join the YCP in future. Analysts say that Ganta is a very shrewd politician and he would have weighed all pros and cons for the sake of his own political future.