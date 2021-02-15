Kapatadhaari Theme Trailer: Sumanth’s Investigative Thriller

Sumanth is testing his luck with Kapatadhaari, an investigative thriller that is the remake of the Kannada movie with the same name. The film is all about an investigation done by a traffic cop of a closed case for fact-finding about a murder that took place years ago. While he faces the heat from the department as he is a traffic cop, Sumanth spends time on the investigation to find the truth behind the murder. The theme trailer of Kapatadhaari is released today and it looks ok.

The trailer narrates about the crime investigation that happens throughout the film. Kapatadhaari will tough competition as there are a lot of releases like Allari Naresh’s Naandhi, Pogaru and others. Kapatadhaari is directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy and is produced jointly by Dr.G. Dhananjayan & Lalitha Dhananjayan. Nanditha Swetha, Nasser, Jayaprakash, Suman Ranganath and Vennela Kishore will be seen in other important roles. Kapatadhaari is releasing on Friday.