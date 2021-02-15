What’s next for Mahesh Babu?

All the Tollywood actors are occupied with enough number of projects. Superstar Mahesh Babu is focused on Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the project is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release. Mahesh will be done with the shoot of the film by August and he is expected to commence the shoot of one more film before he starts the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s prestigious project. As Rajamouli needs ample time for the script, Mahesh is keen to do one more film that can release in summer 2022.

Vamshi Paidipally, Anil Ravipudi, Sudha Kongara, Venky Kudumula and others already met Mahesh but the top actor is yet to give his nod for his next. With NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and other actors announcing their next films, several directors are keen to impress Mahesh Babu. The actor has a lot of meetings pending which will take place once Mahesh returns back from Dubai. Mahesh is also keen to make his pan-Indian debut soon and he would do that if he finds the right script. Else, he will make his pan Indian debut with Rajamouli’s landmark project. As of now, Mahesh kept his fans and Tollywood guessing about his next.