Court shock to Vijay Sai, Deekshitulu on pink diamond

The pink diamond issue is continuing to bother YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy and the TTD former chief priest Ramana Deekshitulu even now. The court gave the latest order saying that the TTD cannot withdraw the case against them. The Tirupati 10th Additional District Court has heard the petitions of the Telangana Hindu Jana Sakti and some individual lawyers.

The petitioners argued that Vijay Sai Reddy and Ramana Deekshitulu should face the defamation case for over Rs. 100 Cr each. They told the court the TTD decision to withdraw the defamation suit was arbitrary and hurtful to the sentiments of the Hindu devotees all over the world.

Immediately after the YCP came to power, the Jagan Reddy Government withdrew the case that was filed against Vijay Sai and Deekshitulu. Under the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime, the case was filed when both these two made sensational comments on the disappearance of the pink diamond.

This time, the Tirupati court has also allowed the Telangana Hindu Jana Sakti and other lawyers to be parties in the defamation case along with the TTD.