Ganta reminds speaker of his resignation

TDP MLA and former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao wrote a letter to AP Assembly speaker Thammineni Sitaram renewing his request to accept his resignation.

The former minister, who was elected to the Assembly in 2019 elections from the Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency, had sent his resignation in the Speaker format in February 2021.

He sent his resignation in support of the movement against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The former minister backed the employees of the steel plant who have been holding protests against the Central government’s move to privatise.

He is still backing the movement in Visakhapatnam, even as the Central government continues to work towards privatisation of the steel plant.

He is not attending the Assembly session nor is available at the TDP meetings, after sending the resignation. He is keeping himself unavailable for the TDP activities both in his own Assembly constituency and elsewhere in the state.

He was one of the 23 MLAs elected on the TDP ticket in the 2019 elections. Three of them have differed with the party and are now supporting the ruling YSR Congress, bringing down TDP’s strength to 20 unofficially.

If Ganta’s resignation is accepted, the TDP’s strength would fall to 19.