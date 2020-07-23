Ganta Srinivas preparing ground to join YSRCP

Is Ganta Srinivas bidding adieu to TDP? Sources said Ganta is preparing ground to jump the TDP ship to sail with the YSRCP. Apparently, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also seems to be inclined to allow Ganta into his party fold. Ganta was reportedly in touch with the party leaders. He is also likely to meet Jagan Mohan Reddy to formally wear the YSRCP ‘kanduva’. It is also learnt that Ganta expressed his willingness to join the YSRPC and held consultations with Jagan Mohan Reddy in this regard. Further, Ganta is likely to join the YSRCP on August 15 when Jagan Mohan Reddy will begin the distribution of house sites to the poor.

However, it is also learnt that Ganta’s joining the YSRCP was being blocked by Rajya Sabha MP and tourism minister Avanthi Srinivas. The three leaders have locked horns over several issues, including corruption charges and arrest of TDP leaders by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Both Ganta Srinivas and Avanthi Srinivas go a long way. Both travelled together in their political journey. Both were ‘friends’ in Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party (now defunct), TDP and the Congress.

However, both the leaders have not been seeing eye-to-eye for a long time now. Matters between them precipitated after Ganta was keen on contesting from Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency. Avanti won the seat in 2009 on a PRP ticket. Ahead of 2014 polls, the two jumped the PRP boat to sail with the TDP. While Ganta was asked to contest from Bheemunipatnam, Avanti was given the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat. Although Avanti won from Anakapalle, his heart was always close to Bhimili as several of his educational institutions are centered.

Recently, Avanti also commented that Ganta will be the next in line to be arrested after TDP leader Atchannaidu and a host of other leaders.

It is not just Avanthi Srinivas, Ganta also ruffled the feathers of Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy by seeking a SIT investigation into the land scam in Visakhapatnam. He had also written to Jagan Mohan Reddy in this regard. In a retort, Vijayasai Reddy accused Ganta of corruption in the distribution of free cycles during the TDP regime. In a tweet, Vijaysai Reddy alleged that corruption had taken place to the tune of Rs 5 crore in the purchase of cycles for Rs 12 crore.