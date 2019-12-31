Ganta Srinivas says he will not quit TDP!

At a time when TDP MLAs and other senior leaders are giving shock to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu by deserting him, the former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday categorically stated that he wil not quit TDP and made it clear that he will remain with TDP.

Ganta dismissed rumours that he planned to desert the TDP. He clarified that he never thought of leaving TDP as being rumoured in the media every day.

However, Ganta said that he welcomed the YSRCP government’s proposal on the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, but at the same time the YSRCP government must ensure justice to the farmers who had pooled their lands for the state capital at Amaravati.

Ganta wanted the government to dispel fears of deteriorating law and order situation in the state provided the state capital is located at Visakhapatnam.

He said that he was committed to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to lend support to the farmers of Amaravati region at this hour of crisis.