Gas leak victims stop Avanthi Srinivas convoy, gherao minister

Tension prevailed in R R Venkatapuram on Monday after hundreds of residents stopped a convoy of tourism minister Avanthi Srinivas demanding fair assessment of damage due to the deadly gas leak in all the colonies of R R Venktapuram.

Heated argument ensued between the police and gas leak victims after the local residents stopped the convoy. They raised slogans “we want justice, we want justice.” The angry residents said the state government had failed to conduct a survey in Ajanta Park Colony, Tailors Colony and Bapuji Nagar colonies in R R Venktapuram and that they were meted out step-motherly treatment in so far as compensation was concerned.

When the agitating residents stopped the vehicle of Avanthi Srinivas and gheraoed him, the tourism minister tried to pacify them. Avanthi Srinivas was forced step out of his car, but when the residents did not relent the police had to clear the large gathering to ensure smooth passage of the minister’s convoy.

The state ministers on Monday handed over of Rs 1 crore compensation cheques to the kin of deceased in the gas leak. On Monday, ministers Avanthi Nani, Botsa Satyanarayana and Kanna Babu visted the families of eight people who lost their lives in the gas leak and handed over the cheques.

The toxic gas leak has left 12 dead, including two minors, and hundreds of people were hospitalized. Hundreds of people fell like a pack of cards, some choked while hailing the fumes emitted from LG Polymers, children and women were found unconscious on the pavements. Anger simmered on the streets of R R Venkatapuram with protesting residents demanding justice to the gas leak victims. Hundreds of residents gathered outside LP Polymers with bodies of those who died in the gas leak to protest against the government’s inaction over relocation of LG Polymers. The gas leak victims demanded that the company has to be shifted, as they now have to live with an ever present danger.