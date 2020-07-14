Gas leaks, explosions in industrial units utter failure of govt: Naidu

A spate of successive leaks of poisonous chemicals and explosions in pharma and polymer plants in Visakapatnam showed that the YSRCP government lacks the political will to rein in the erring industrial units and also reflects on its failure to ensure that industrial accidents do not occur.

The exemptions given by the Jagan government during the corona imposed lockdown reflects a reckless disdain for the lives and livelihoods of the workers, staff members and the people residing in close proximity to the pharma and polymer plants. “The series of industrial disasters in Vizag shows the systemic apathy of the government to effectively and sensitively respond to such situations. The government has failed to learn lessons from the LG Polymers gas leak incident. It is high-time the government learnt from its inadequate handling of the successive gas leaks and explosions in industries,” Naidu lashed out.

Naidu pointed out that the series of mishaps raises serious questions over lack of compliance to standard safety protocol, mismanagement in the handling of the hazardous chemical, lack of onsite and offsite emergency plans to control the after-effects of the accident. Further, he alleged that Andhra Pradesh was in cahoots with the promoters of the pharma and polymer plants. It had so far not strictly punished the erring officials for the mishaps at the industrial plants. The industrial accidents have continued unabated. This only shows that the plant managements are being shielded by the government,” Naidu said.

He was reacting to the massive explosion at Visakha Solvents plant at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam on Monday night which has left one dead and several others injured. This is the third industrial mishap in less than a month.

Visakapatnam had witnessed a series of gas leaks and explosions in pharma and polymer plants. Earlier, two persons died and four injured after they inhaled benzimidazole vapours, which leaked at the Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited at JN Pharma City in Parawada on June 29. The two tragic incidents come close on the heels of LG Polymers styrene monomer vapour leak incident on May 7, in which at least 13 died and hundreds fell sick. All the three incidents occurred late at night leaving the residents of Visakhapatnam.jolted and terrified.