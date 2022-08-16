Geetha Arts locks two successful directors

Geetha Arts is one of the most successful and prominent production houses of Telugu cinema. Allu Aravind and his team are always ahead and they would hunt for the young talent along with the right script. The top production is said to have paid big advances for two successful young directors Vassishta and Chandoo Mondeti. Vassishta surprised the Tollywood with Bimbisara and the film is declared as a blockbuster. Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2 is doing terrific business all over.

Geetha Arts is said to have predicted this even before the release of Bimbisara and Karthikeya 2. The young directors are committed for Geetha Arts and the projects will be announced soon. Vassistha may work with Geetha Arts soon after he completes Bimbisara 2. Chandoo Mondeti was paid advance during the shoot of Karthikeya 2. He will direct a film for Geetha Arts before he commences the work of Karthikeya 3. Geetha Arts proved once again they are masters in picking up talent.